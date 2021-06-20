Local business uses tea to bring community together

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Apothica Teas isn’t your ordinary tea shop, and the Hollisters aren’t your typical tea shop owners.

They view tea as a fun way to spark interaction with their customers and create a relaxing environment where people can let their guard down and be themselves.

“Tea is common throughout the world,” Shane Hollister said. “So, you automatically have a focal point, and you can begin conversation right there. I don’t know what, I come in sometimes and she’s having some crazy conversation about something that, ‘Oh my gosh how did you get from tea to where you are now?’ I have no idea.”

“It happens a lot,” Laura Hollister said.

When you go into the shop, you can expect allusions to Victorian Flower language, to pick your own cup from their China cabinet and if you aren’t sure which tea to choose, no worries, they’ve got you covered.

“We got a set of dice,” Laura said. “It’s got the tens and then the ones, and if you’re willing to commit to it when you roll it, you roll the numbers, and we serve you that tea.”

The Hollisters want their customers to be able to take a step aside from their busy lives and have a unique and memorable experience when they come to their shop.

“We just lean into the silliness,” Laura said. “It’s fun. The people who work here are just amazing and most of them are professionals in other fields. And this is just a relaxing way to explore their own creativity. And it just makes a wonderful environment for all of us.”

Apothica Teas opened in November of 2019 but was forced to shut down for most of 2020 due to COVID. They reopened in March and say they’ve experienced an increase in business between 100 and 300 percent.

