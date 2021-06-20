Lakeshore Baseball falls in state finals, 9-0

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Lakeshore Baseball fell to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 9-0, in the division two state title game on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing.

The Lancers and Eaglets were scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when St. Mary’s busted the game open, scoring six runs in the inning.

“Today didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to but the season turned out way better than we ever expected it to with these young kids and our two seniors,” head coach Mark Nate said. “I just told the kids to take that runner-up trophy with pride don’t take it with tears. Don’t take it with sadness because what they did this year was phenomenal in our coaching staffs eyes. Those two seniors led our younger kids. Everybody coming back is going to know what it really takes to win it. That team we just played that’s the best baseball team I’ve seen.”

Lakeshore finished the season 28-12.

