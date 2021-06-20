Buchanan Softball drops state final title game, 2-1

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Softball lost in its first-ever appearance in the state final game, 2-1 to No. 2 Richmond.

Freshman Hailee Kara got things started for the Bucks with a homerun that bounced off the foul pole in the bottom of the second inning.

“It’s really disappointing, but I’m really proud of our team and I’m gonna really miss our seniors,” Kara said.

Senior pitcher Sophia Lozmack was in control throughout the game until two bloop singles in the sixth gave Richmond the lead.

“I see a lot of potential,” Lozmack said. “I think they’re gonna make it far. I mean our entire infield is freshman. I think we’re going to go far and I’m going to be there supporting them.”

The Bucks came just short of capturing the first softball state title in school history.

“I told them that they’ve done something special,” head coach Rachel Carlson said. “No team in Buchanan has ever made it here. I thanked our seniors for leading us here this year. They worked really hard and they led off our big nucleus of young kids here. So I thank them for that. I told them that we would rather be Richmond right now so we’re going to continue to work to get there-.”

Buchanan finished the season with a 36-5 record.

