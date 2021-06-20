Boy and Girls Club of St. Joe County celebrates ‘Juneteenth at the Club’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There have been several ways to celebrate Juneteenth throughout the City of South Bend, including ‘Juneteenth at the Club!’

The Boys and Girls Club of St. Joe County gave club members and their families a chance to come together and celebrate the holiday.

The event at the OC Carmichael Junior Youth Center was sponsored by Notre Dame Athletics, and several of the school’s student-athletes were there to join in on the fun.

With food, games, and guest speakers, the event was aimed at remembering the significance of the holiday.

“I think this is a holiday that we all need to celebrate. I think my favorite thing about club is it’s such a melting pot. We have such a diverse group of members and staff members, and we need to make sure we are celebrating every aspect of everyone’s history,” site director Maurice Walker said.

The ‘Juneteenth at the Club’ celebration lasted from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

