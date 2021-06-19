Zach Warren throws no-hitter to send Lakeshore to state title game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Lakeshore Lancers baseball team scored two runs in the first inning of the Division 2 state semifinal match up with Gladwin, and that’s all they needed.

Sophomore pitcher Zach Warren threw a no-hitter in Lakeshore’s 8-0 victory to send the Lancers to the state title game.

“It feels really good because it advances my team to the championship game, and hopefully we’ll come out with a win,” Warren said.

Warren struck out five and walked just three in seven innings of no-hit baseball. It was also the first no-hitter Warren has ever thrown in his life.

“We all know what he did, but I don’t think he realizes what he did,” Lakeshore head baseball coach Mark Nate said. “The rest of his life he’s going to remember that one. Today he just attacked, attacked, attacked. Proud of him. State semifinals throws a no hitter with a 105 pitches. You know all his work ethic all year, running all his poles, kept his endurance but he just quite a ball player.”

Warren also added two RBI and scored a run for the Lancers as well.

Lakeshore will look to win it’s third state title in four years on Saturday afternoon in a showdown against Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 PM.

