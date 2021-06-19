Advertisement

Thousands attend Elkhart Jazz Festival

By Monica Murphy
Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The rhythm is back in downtown Elkhart for the 33rd Elkhart Jazz Festival.

“And we have just a great line up of talent to bring big city feel and a great caliber of musicians to Elkhart Indiana,” said President of Elkhart Festivals Ben Decker.

Multiple acts will play outside for free.

“Indoors we have three stages. One in the Lerner Theatre. One in the Crystal Ballroom, same building as the Learner Theatre. Another just a block north of here at New Life,” Decker said.

The festival has been around for a few decades

“And the festival started hugely because of the instrument manufacturing companies here in Elkhart, as the band instrument capital of the world,” Decker said.

Tracey Pringle is a big fan of the festival, which is why she came back again this year

“And I felt the good vibes tonight. I couldn’t wait to get out here and eat some carni food,” Pringle said.

“Just seeing everybody out and enjoying themselves is what all of us volunteers really put this event on for,” Decker said.

The festival is also Saturday and Sunday with over 20 different acts.

