Advertisement

Penn graduate Bethany Galat finishes fourth in 200M breaststroke final, doesn’t qualify for Tokyo

Bethany Galat competes in a women's 100-meter breaststroke semifinal during wave 2 of the U.S....
Bethany Galat competes in a women's 100-meter breaststroke semifinal during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WNDU) - Penn graduate Bethany Galat did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after finishing fourth in the 200M breaststroke final.

Galat finished fourth with a time of 2:22:81.

Annie Lazor came out on top.

By finishing in fourth, Galat unfortunately will not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Galat had previously announced this would be her final Olympic Trials.

Even though she did not reach her goal, it is still an incredible career for the Penn grad.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake in west-central Indiana was felt throughout Michiana.
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake felt in Michiana
A three-and-a-half-minute video captures the type of lawlessness South Bend police have been up...
Lawless Lincolnway
A South Bend toddler, Emmett, is recovering from emergency surgery after swallowing 19 magnetic...
South Bend toddler recovering after swallowing 19 magnets
Property Managers unreachable by phone or in-person.
Kamm’s Island Apartments still in the dark and no property managers to be found
Body found inside Walmart bathroom

Latest News

South Bend Cubs drop third straight
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning...
Alvarez’s RBI double in 9th lifts Astros to 2-1 win over Sox
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Zach Davies, left, listens to first baseman Anthony Rizzo during...
Duvall hits slam, 2-run shot, Marlins clobber Cubs 10-2
Bridgman sophomore Peyton Oman scores in the sixth inning of the Bees state semifinal game...
Bridgman’s historic season ends in state semifinals
Bridgman’s historic season ends in state semifinals