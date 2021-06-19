Penn graduate Bethany Galat finishes fourth in 200M breaststroke final, doesn’t qualify for Tokyo

OMAHA, Neb. (WNDU) - Penn graduate Bethany Galat did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after finishing fourth in the 200M breaststroke final.

Galat finished fourth with a time of 2:22:81.

Annie Lazor came out on top.

By finishing in fourth, Galat unfortunately will not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Galat had previously announced this would be her final Olympic Trials.

Even though she did not reach her goal, it is still an incredible career for the Penn grad.

