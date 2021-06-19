Man killed in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a shooting in Elkhart early Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 500-block of S. 5th St. just after 5 AM in regards to a shooting with injuries.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 27-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests made in regards to the shooting at this time; officers say there is no immediate threat to public safety.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821, Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP, 800-342 STOP or visit michianacrimestoppers.com.

