Leeper Park art fair is back for the 54th year.

More than 75 artists from around the country and from right here in St. Joseph County continued the tradition after the pandemic canceled last year’s show.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Food, fun, and incredible art is back at Leeper Park for their 54th annual art fair.

It’s a chance to not only find that piece of art that’s calling your name, but you also get to meet the artist behind the painting, picture, or sculpture.

The Watercolor Society sponsors the event.

Their president says their connection with the Leeper Park Art fair goes back generations.

“My father Cecil C Reader, a visual artist and local musician in the area was part of the beginning of the Watercolor Society and in getting this fair established,” said Watercolor Society President/ Local artist Diane reader Dorn.

The fair continues Sunday from 10:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M.

