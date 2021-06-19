Indiana’s Memorial Stadium to be at 100% capacity this fall

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana University has announced that Memorial Stadium will be at 100% capacity this fall.

Specific COVID protocols will be announced at a later date.

Last season, IU Coach Tom Allen won National and Big Ten Coach o the Year and had his team ranked as high as seven nationally.

The Hoosiers open up their home schedule Saturday, September 11 vs. Idaho.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.