Indiana’s Memorial Stadium to be at 100% capacity this fall

Indiana and Michigan compete in front of a small crowd comprised of family at Memorial Stadium...
Indiana and Michigan compete in front of a small crowd comprised of family at Memorial Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Updated: 1 hours ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana University has announced that Memorial Stadium will be at 100% capacity this fall.

Specific COVID protocols will be announced at a later date.

Last season, IU Coach Tom Allen won National and Big Ten Coach o the Year and had his team ranked as high as seven nationally.

The Hoosiers open up their home schedule Saturday, September 11 vs. Idaho.

