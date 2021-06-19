Fatal crash on toll road outside South Bend between two cars and a semi-truck

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a collision between two cars and a semi-truck on the toll road in South Bend.

Indiana State Police Sergent Ted Bohner told 16 News Now there are no injuries to the four people in one of the cars or the semi-truck driver.

He says the victim, and the sole occupant in their vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash started when two cars traveling eastbound toward Detroit hit each other, causing both cars to cross the median.

That sent both into a semi-truck traveling westbound toward Chicago.

“This is a responsibility we all share, to keep things safe on the road. It’s never a good day when we have to get together on circumstances like this where someone loses their life,” said ISP Sgt. Ted Bohner.

We will share more information about the vehicle the victim drove as well as identifying information after next of kin have been notified.

