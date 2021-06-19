Buchanan softball punches ticket to first ever state title game with 9-4 win over Standish-Sterling

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - It was never close in the Division 3 softball state semifinal match up as the Buchanan Bucks controlled the game from start to finish with the 9-4 win over Standish-Sterling.

The win clinches the Bucks first appearance in the state title game.

“The kids have worked really really hard, and so I mean this has been the dream,” Buchanan softball head coach Rachel Carlson said. “To be here, it’s an amazing feeling. It feels unbelievable.”

The Bucks scored runs in four consecutive innings, from the second inning through the fifth.

Bucks senior pitcher Sophia Lozmack is one of just two seniors on the roster, and as she prepares to play her final game in a Buchanan uniform, all she can feel is excitement.

“It feels insane,” Lozmack said. “Like I can’t even believe it. This is the first time our school has ever gone this far. So it makes it even more special. I think that we just work really well together and we pick each other up when we’re down. Especially today, I didn’t have the best hitting game but everyone else was there picking me up so I could pitch better.”

So now the Bucks softball team will play in their first state title game, on Saturday they will look to win it all for the first time.

Buchanan will play Richmond in the Division 3 state championship Saturday at Michigan State. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 PM.

