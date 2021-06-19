Advertisement

Bridgman’s historic season ends in state semifinals

Even though the Bees came up just short, Bridgman finished with an incredible 39-3 record
By Mark Skol Jr.
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Bridgman softball program appeared in it’s first state semifinal on Friday, and the Bees came up short to Unionville-Sebewaing 9-4.

The Patriots scored seven runs in the first two innings. The Bees stung Unionville-Sebewaing in the sixth to score their two runs of the game.

The season might not have ended the way the Bees hoped, but they had a blast every step of the way.

“They had a great season for us and that was the best one we had in school history, how proud we were of the girls you know for this year,” Bridgman softball head coach Elaine Starbuck said. “I think they got a taste of something they might like and hopefully they’ll still put in the hard work and the time and be able to get there. So we had a bunch of young freshman come in, hoping that we can get a few more kids on the roster other than the 12 that came out this year and that didn’t even have a JV program to help us out in the future.”

Even though the Bees came up just short, Bridgman finished with an incredible 39-3 record

The team is also only losing one senior so there is a good chance they could be back in the semifinals, and maybe even the state championship, next season

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake in west-central Indiana was felt throughout Michiana.
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake felt in Michiana
A three-and-a-half-minute video captures the type of lawlessness South Bend police have been up...
Lawless Lincolnway
A South Bend toddler, Emmett, is recovering from emergency surgery after swallowing 19 magnetic...
South Bend toddler recovering after swallowing 19 magnets
Property Managers unreachable by phone or in-person.
Kamm’s Island Apartments still in the dark and no property managers to be found
Body found inside Walmart bathroom

Latest News

South Bend Cubs drop third straight
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning...
Alvarez’s RBI double in 9th lifts Astros to 2-1 win over Sox
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Zach Davies, left, listens to first baseman Anthony Rizzo during...
Duvall hits slam, 2-run shot, Marlins clobber Cubs 10-2
Bridgman’s historic season ends in state semifinals