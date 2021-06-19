Bridgman’s historic season ends in state semifinals

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Bridgman softball program appeared in it’s first state semifinal on Friday, and the Bees came up short to Unionville-Sebewaing 9-4.

The Patriots scored seven runs in the first two innings. The Bees stung Unionville-Sebewaing in the sixth to score their two runs of the game.

The season might not have ended the way the Bees hoped, but they had a blast every step of the way.

“They had a great season for us and that was the best one we had in school history, how proud we were of the girls you know for this year,” Bridgman softball head coach Elaine Starbuck said. “I think they got a taste of something they might like and hopefully they’ll still put in the hard work and the time and be able to get there. So we had a bunch of young freshman come in, hoping that we can get a few more kids on the roster other than the 12 that came out this year and that didn’t even have a JV program to help us out in the future.”

Even though the Bees came up just short, Bridgman finished with an incredible 39-3 record

The team is also only losing one senior so there is a good chance they could be back in the semifinals, and maybe even the state championship, next season

