Alvarez’s RBI double in 9th lifts Astros to 2-1 win over Sox

Luis García allowed one run and seven hits in seven innings, and Ryan Pressly struck out the side in the ninth for the win.
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning...
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning RBI-double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Friday, June 18, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 2-1. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Álvarez had a game-ending double in the ninth inning for his third hit, lifting the Houston Astros to a 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox. The game was tied at 1-all when Yuli Gurriel singled off Garrett Crochet with one out in the ninth. Álvarez smacked a ball down the right-field line that rolled into the corner, allowing Gurriel to slide home just before the throw to give Houston its fifth straight victory. Luis García allowed one run and seven hits in seven innings, and Ryan Pressly struck out the side in the ninth for the win.

