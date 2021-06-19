Advertisement

2nd Chance: Tess

By 16 News Now
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Meet Tess!

Tess is 5-years-old and ready to settle down.

She was brought to the Humane Society and was never reclaimed, and the staff began preparing her for the adoption center.

That’s when the bad news hit that she tested positive for heartworms.

The good news is, Tess is now receiving treatment. The better news is that the shelter has started a foster-to-adopt program for heartworm positive dogs undergoing treatment!

That means that if the right person comes along, dogs can recover in a home while the shelter still performs and pays for all the treatments and meicines that will be needed to fully recover.

Then, once that dog is in the clear, that foster home can adopt the dog for forever!

If you want to adopt Tess or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225.

You can also like them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mishawaka Building Department says they're waiting on a contractor with the property to...
Owners of Kamm’s Island Apartments keeping residents without power, for now
A 2-year-old is dead as a 9-year-old fights for their life following two separate freeway...
Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.
Woman dies in Berrien County crash
We are working to learn more about an uptick in robocalls and what to do if scammers are...
Robocalls increasing, what to do about them
A South Bend toddler, Emmett, is recovering from emergency surgery after swallowing 19 magnetic...
South Bend toddler recovering after swallowing 19 magnets

Latest News

Dr. David Visser joins 16 News Now Saturday Morning to talk about heart murmurs in pets!
Pet Vet: Heart Murmurs in Dogs and Cats
Dr. David Visser joins 16 News Now Saturday Morning to talk about heart murmurs in pets!
Pet Vet - Heart Murmurs
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.
2nd Chance: Pluto
Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, tells us about the dangers of high temperatures, and how to be...
Pet Vet: Hot weather and pets