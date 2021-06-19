2nd Chance: Tess

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Meet Tess!

Tess is 5-years-old and ready to settle down.

She was brought to the Humane Society and was never reclaimed, and the staff began preparing her for the adoption center.

That’s when the bad news hit that she tested positive for heartworms.

The good news is, Tess is now receiving treatment. The better news is that the shelter has started a foster-to-adopt program for heartworm positive dogs undergoing treatment!

That means that if the right person comes along, dogs can recover in a home while the shelter still performs and pays for all the treatments and meicines that will be needed to fully recover.

Then, once that dog is in the clear, that foster home can adopt the dog for forever!

If you want to adopt Tess or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225.

You can also like them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.