Woman dies in Berrien County crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - We’re learning that a woman is dead after the car she was riding in crashed into a parked semi in Berrien County.

This happening around 2 Thursday afternoon along Rangeline Road.

A Mazda driven by a 33-year-old man was headed south when it rear-ended a parked semi-tank-truck.

The truck was parked alongside the road with flashers on.

The front seat passenger in the Mazda, a 32-year-old woman from Berrien Springs, died on scene.

Police say drugs or alcohol are not a factor in the crash, and that the crash remains under investigation.

We’ll bring you the latest on this breaking story here on 16 News Now.

