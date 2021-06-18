Victims of Kelly’s Pub mass shooting honored 2 years later

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Community leaders and those affected by the Kelly’s Pub mass shooting two years ago gathered at the St. Joseph County city building to honor the victims.

The mass shooting injured ten people and killed 27-year-old Brandon Williams.

City leaders not only took the time to honor Williams’ memory, but also to honor all victims of homicide in South Bend.

Williams’ sister had the courage to speak to the crowd.

She not only thanked people for the support she and her family received during the past two years, but also drew attention to the fact that she’s just one of many people feeling the sting of gun violence.

“Today is about gun violence period. Today is about my kids—your kids. Today is about the 11 that got shot and all the innocent ones that were out there that night,” said Tiara Williams.

Councilmember Sharon McBride also announced plans for an event on the national day of remembrance for homicide victims in September.

