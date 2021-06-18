South Bend leaders working to help students succeed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - City and school leaders are working together to help students become more successful.

Thursday, the South Bend Community School Board and the South Bend Common Council held a joint meeting to discuss a resolution and partnership.

“It’s more of a symbolic statement of unity. We realize how important it is. Our community looks to us for leadership,” said President of the South Bend Community School Corporation School Board John Anella.

The resolution states:

“A thriving city must have great schools”

“The youth in our city’s schools face challenges that cannot be solved by teachers and school personnel alone”

“Success will require increasing social & economic supports for our student households of South Bend.”

“Our students need expanded access to high quality early education and more and broader pathways to career opportunities.”

Everyone agreed that the language in the resolution is encouraging, while also recognizing it will take tremendous energy to create change.

“It must be deliberate. It must be conscious. That you are going to make a conscious effort to make that change occur in our city,” said a resident.

The school board and council will meet regularly and will eventually form a joint working committee.

“But what we are working toward is a resolution that both bodies can go back and approve, which will then formalize a partnership between us and then we can pursue working together in the future,” said Anella.

“The committee will be charged with the handling of policy matters that can be measurable outcomes for the community,” said South Bend Common Council Member Henry Davis.

