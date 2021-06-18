Advertisement

SJHS announces winners of House Raffle ‘On the Road’

By 16 News Now
Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Foundation of Saint Joseph Health System held their 2021 House Raffle drawing.

All 4,500 tickets sold out.

The grand prize winner was Kelly Flenar from Niles, and she gets a 2021 Thor Motorcoach Delano Sprinter RV, valued at over $163,000.

44 other winners will get cash prizes ranging from $150 to $20,000.

“Normally we’re giving away a house, but with Covid last year when we went through the planning and preparing for this, we thought let’s do something different. And we put together a plan in partnership with Thor and Lippert to actually get an incredible RV that we’re giving away,” says Chad Towner, CEO of Saint Joseph Health System.

The proceeds from this year’s House Raffle “On the Road” will support parents with children in Saint Joseph med center’s NICU in Mishawaka.

