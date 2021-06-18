Advertisement

Potawatomi Zoo celebrates 100th birthday

By 16 News Now
Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Potawatomi Zoo is celebrating its 100th birthday.

The zoo will have three mini-celebrations throughout the summer.

The celebrations will have activities and giveaways, and ice cream, music and games.

There’s also historical pictures around the zoo.

If you attend, you will have the opportunity to share some of your favorite memories.

“We were first established here in 1921 and man the zoo has come along way in 100 years. We just want to hear the stories. When you first came here as a child what was it like? We have grandparents now that remember being here as a kid so there’s just so much history here at the zoo,” says Josh Sisk, Executive Director.

The other two celebrations are July 15 and August 19 from 5-8.

