Penn graduate Bethany Galat advances to finals in 200M breaststroke at Olympic Trials

OMAHA, Neb. (WNDU) - Penn High School graduate Bethany Galat continued her chase for Tokyo Thursday morning at the Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.

In the 200-meter breaststroke preliminaries, Galat posted a Top-5 finish clocking a time of 2:26.51.

In the semifinals on Thursday night, Galat finished third in her heat beating her time from the prelims with a 2:24.83 finish.

That time advances Galat to the 200-meter breaststroke finals.

Galat has the fifth best time of the eight swimmers qualified in the final. The finals begin at 9 PM Friday night on WNDU.

