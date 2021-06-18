Penn graduate Bethany Galat advances to finals in 200M breaststroke at Olympic Trials
In the semifinals on Thursday night, Galat finished third in her heat beating her time from the prelims with a 2:24.83 finish.
OMAHA, Neb. (WNDU) - Penn High School graduate Bethany Galat continued her chase for Tokyo Thursday morning at the Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.
In the 200-meter breaststroke preliminaries, Galat posted a Top-5 finish clocking a time of 2:26.51.
That time advances Galat to the 200-meter breaststroke finals.
Galat has the fifth best time of the eight swimmers qualified in the final. The finals begin at 9 PM Friday night on WNDU.
