Advertisement

Penn graduate Bethany Galat advances to finals in 200M breaststroke at Olympic Trials

In the semifinals on Thursday night, Galat finished third in her heat beating her time from the prelims with a 2:24.83 finish.
Bethany Galat competes in a women's 100-meter breaststroke semifinal during wave 2 of the U.S....
Bethany Galat competes in a women's 100-meter breaststroke semifinal during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WNDU) - Penn High School graduate Bethany Galat continued her chase for Tokyo Thursday morning at the Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.

In the 200-meter breaststroke preliminaries, Galat posted a Top-5 finish clocking a time of 2:26.51.

In the semifinals on Thursday night, Galat finished third in her heat beating her time from the prelims with a 2:24.83 finish.

That time advances Galat to the 200-meter breaststroke finals.

Galat has the fifth best time of the eight swimmers qualified in the final. The finals begin at 9 PM Friday night on WNDU.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-and-a-half-minute video captures the type of lawlessness South Bend police have been up...
Lawless Lincolnway
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake in west-central Indiana was felt throughout Michiana.
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake felt in Michiana
Property Managers unreachable by phone or in-person.
Kamm’s Island Apartments still in the dark and no property managers to be found
Michigan lifts indoor capacity limits, mask requirements
Body found inside Walmart bathroom

Latest News

The Buchanan baseball team lines up for introductions prior to their match up with University...
Buchanan falls to University Liggett in the state semifinals 2-0
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Chicago White...
Altuve homers again, Astros beat White Sox 10-2
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks winds up during the fifth inning of the team's...
Hendricks wins 7th straight start, Cubs beat Mets 2-0
Niko Kavadas gets ready to step in the batter's box against Central Michigan on June 6, 2021...
Irish first baseman Niko Kavadas named first team All-American