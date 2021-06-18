Michigan house votes to end unemployment extension

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State House of Representatives have voted to end federal extended unemployment benefits. Under current legislation, those collecting unemployment received an extra $300 a week on top of state unemployment.

The House voted 60-49 on House Bill 4434, which calss for the end of that payment. All republicans voting for and all except for two democrats voting against. Upper Michigan representatives Sarah Cambensy (D-Marquette), Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock), and Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) all voted in favor of ending the payments.

A press release from, Markkanen, a co-sponsor of the bill, said it’s important to end the payment as COVID-19 state restrictions will soon lift. “The Legislature has consistently listened to people throughout the state and called on the governor to re-open Michigan – and she has finally listened to the people,” Markkanen said. “The state is moving pretty much all the way back to pre-COVID normalcy with this announcement and many areas of the state have already been in a position to do so. It’s well past time for our unemployment benefit structure to reflect those changes.” The press release also pointed out that, with federal and state unemployment combined, many unemployed people are making more money than they would in the pre-pandemic workforce.

Many republicans argue that the payments incentivize the unemployed to stay home, blaming the payments for a massive labor shortage state-wide. In a statement from May, Whitmer spokesperson Bobby Leddy said that the Whitmer administration “does not support taking unemployment benefits away from people who have lost a job through no fault of their own during a pandemic.”

The bill still has to go through the GOP-controlled senate for further consideration.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.