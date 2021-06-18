Advertisement

Medical Moment: New device restores hearing

By 16 News Now
Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new device restores hearing for those with damage to the outer ear by using bones in the skull.

Details, in the Medical Moment.

About 15 percent of all American adults report some trouble hearing, yet fewer than one in three people who could benefit from hearing aids have never used them.

Now, a new hearing implant has the potential to help those people.

Martie Salt has more.

The bone-bridge works best for people with conductive, mixed hearing loss or single-sided deafness, and is an option for those who have trouble wearing hearing aids, as well.

