Leeper Park Art Fair returns this weekend

By 16 News Now
Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Happening this weekend: The 54th annual Leeper Park Art Fair kicks off in South Bend.

The art fair is back after being cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

More than 75 artists will show off and sell their artwork ranging from photography to paintings and jewelry.

There will also be music and local food trucks.

Our very own Jack Springgate will be live at the festival tomorrow during 16 News Now Saturday Morning with more information.

