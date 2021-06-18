Advertisement

Hendricks wins 7th straight start, Cubs beat Mets 2-0

Kimbrel tied for the big league lead with his 19th save.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks winds up during the fifth inning of the team's...
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks winds up during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)(Kathy Willens | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Kyle Hendricks flummoxed the Mets for six innings to win his career-best seventh straight start, Javier Báez hit a two-run homer in the first off Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs beat New York 2-0 to avoid a four-game series sweep. Hendricks struck out seven and walked two, retiring his last eight batters after consecutive walks in the fourth. He improved to 4-0 against the Mets. Andrew Chafin, Ryan Tepera and Craig Kimbrel finished with hitless relief in the combined two-hitter. Kimbrel tied for the big league lead with his 19th save.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A three-and-a-half-minute video captures the type of lawlessness South Bend police have been up...
Lawless Lincolnway
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake in west-central Indiana was felt throughout Michiana.
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake felt in Michiana
Property Managers unreachable by phone or in-person.
Kamm’s Island Apartments still in the dark and no property managers to be found
Michigan lifts indoor capacity limits, mask requirements
Body found inside Walmart bathroom

Latest News

The Buchanan baseball team lines up for introductions prior to their match up with University...
Buchanan falls to University Liggett in the state semifinals 2-0
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Chicago White...
Altuve homers again, Astros beat White Sox 10-2
Bethany Galat competes in a women's 100-meter breaststroke semifinal during wave 2 of the U.S....
Penn graduate Bethany Galat advances to finals in 200M breaststroke at Olympic Trials
Niko Kavadas gets ready to step in the batter's box against Central Michigan on June 6, 2021...
Irish first baseman Niko Kavadas named first team All-American