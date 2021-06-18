Hendricks wins 7th straight start, Cubs beat Mets 2-0

NEW YORK (AP) - Kyle Hendricks flummoxed the Mets for six innings to win his career-best seventh straight start, Javier Báez hit a two-run homer in the first off Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs beat New York 2-0 to avoid a four-game series sweep. Hendricks struck out seven and walked two, retiring his last eight batters after consecutive walks in the fourth. He improved to 4-0 against the Mets. Andrew Chafin, Ryan Tepera and Craig Kimbrel finished with hitless relief in the combined two-hitter. Kimbrel tied for the big league lead with his 19th save.

