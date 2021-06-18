Advertisement

Fridays by the Fountain are back at John R. Hunt memorial plaza

By 16 News Now
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Theatre.

Fridays by the Fountain are back for the summer at the John R. Hunt memorial plaza.

The Van Dyke Revue took the stage today, while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.

The Morris Theatre is hosting the weekly event for its 21st year.

It’s a great way for those working downtown to wrap up their workweek, and for anyone who’s interested in hearing local artists for free.

“We have such a thriving musical and arts community here in South Bend and I think it’s important to showcase that,” said The Morris Theatre Booking and Events Services Director Jane Moore.

There are also two Fridays by the Fountain planned at Howard Park on July 9th and Aug. 13th.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake in west-central Indiana was felt throughout Michiana.
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake felt in Michiana
A three-and-a-half-minute video captures the type of lawlessness South Bend police have been up...
Lawless Lincolnway
A South Bend toddler, Emmett, is recovering from emergency surgery after swallowing 19 magnetic...
South Bend toddler recovering after swallowing 19 magnets
Property Managers unreachable by phone or in-person.
Kamm’s Island Apartments still in the dark and no property managers to be found
Michigan lifts indoor capacity limits, mask requirements

Latest News

A South Bend toddler, Emmett, is recovering from emergency surgery after swallowing 19 magnetic...
South Bend toddler recovering after swallowing 19 magnets
13-year-old Jaylen is a sports-minded youth who seems to like every game he tries.
Wednesday’s Child: Jaylen’s search for active parents
Sunday afternoon marked the second week of a summer long rafting and kayaking season that will...
East Race rafting season continues as sun heats up
Downtown South Bend Saturday
Downtown South Bend filling your summer Saturday schedule