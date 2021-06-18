Fridays by the Fountain are back at John R. Hunt memorial plaza

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Theatre.

Fridays by the Fountain are back for the summer at the John R. Hunt memorial plaza.

The Van Dyke Revue took the stage today, while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.

The Morris Theatre is hosting the weekly event for its 21st year.

It’s a great way for those working downtown to wrap up their workweek, and for anyone who’s interested in hearing local artists for free.

“We have such a thriving musical and arts community here in South Bend and I think it’s important to showcase that,” said The Morris Theatre Booking and Events Services Director Jane Moore.

There are also two Fridays by the Fountain planned at Howard Park on July 9th and Aug. 13th.

