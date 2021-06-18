First Alert Forecast: Rounds of Storms Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Scattered Thunderstorms move across Michiana during the morning hours. Heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning are likely with this storm system. Once this first batch of activity moves out, things quiet down. Some sun, warming up with higher humidity into the early afternoon. Depending on how much heating occurs this afternoon that will determine our chances for scattered afternoon storms. More heating or sunshine is equal to a better chance for storms. High of 90.

FIRDAY NIGHT: Isolated storms early with the chance for a few scattered showers or storms overnight into early Saturday. Staying Breezy. Low of 69.

SATURDAY: A lingering shower or storm through 8-9am is possible. Then the clouds clear and more sun is likely. We will remain warm, but less humidity will be present. Great afternoon. High of 86.

SUNDAY: Happy Father’s Day!! We have some okay weather during the morning. Great to take dad out to play 18 early in the day. By the afternoon it will be hot with a touch more humidity and there is the chance for a few scattered showers or storms to pop up across the area with more likely overnight. High of 88.

LONG RANGE: Monday features more storms possible before things clear out and cool off to well below average through the middle of next week. Lots of sunshine next week before the second half of the week brings more rain chances.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, June 17th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 87

Thursday’s Low: 47

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.