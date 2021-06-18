Father’s Day cooking ideas at Villa Macri

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Father’s Day is this weekend, and we all know how hard it can be to buy a gift for dad. Let’s be honest, most dads don’t want or need another necktie. A delicious steak dinner is more like it! That’s why 16 News Now sought help from Villa Macri in Granger for those looking to impress their dads with dinner on the grill.

Father and son duo, Jerry and Gerard Macri started with a steak rub recipe that features ground coffee and a bourbon butter finish.

“You can cut it with a fork,” said Jerry Macri.

Next, the two made a simple, yet exquisite salmon recipe that features fresh dill grown at the restaurant.

“It took about 12 minutes,” said Jerry. “You just put it on (the grill) with the foil and then it’s finished. It’s perfect and it’s marinated.”

Mixologist Gerard Macri displayed two signature cocktails to help raise a glass for dear old dad this weekend. Villa Macri is excited to serve a special bourbon from New Riff distillery in Tennessee.

“We’re actually going to go down to the distillery and do a private barrel pick that is completely unique to Villa Macri,” said Gerard.

Here are the delicious recipes that will leave dad drooling.

Coffee Rub

2 tablespoon ground espresso. 1 tablespoon onion powder 1 tablespoon garlic powder 1 tablespoon brown sugar 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper Salt to taste. Mix all together and rub

Bourbon Butter

1 stick of unsalted butter. 2 tablespoon of honey 1 tablespoon brown sugar 1 garlic clove finally chopped 1 tablespoon onion powder. Orange zest.

Whip butter at room temperature with ingredients. 3 ounces of your favorite bourbon half cooked off and half straight. Roll mix in wax paper and let it chill. Cut roll pieces and put on steak when finished

Salmon

Marinated fresh salmon fillets

Soy sauce 1/2 cup

Olive oil 1/2 cup

Brown sugar 1/4 cup

Mix above

Coat fish with this after sprinkling lemon pepper and garlic powder on filets

Add dill to fish and lemon slices and wrap in foil.

Marinate for 1 hour

Grill in foil packs for 12 to 15 minutes. Keep on bottom side. Do not turn over.

Italian Manhattan

Your favorite bourbon,

Luxardo Amaro,

Trincheri Vermouth,

Peychaud’s bitters

Amarena cherry

Serve over ice or not.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.