Dr. George Horvath receives Key to the County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Key to the County was presented to Dr. George Horvath today.

It was the pediatrics doctor’s last day at the South Bend Clinic.

He is retiring after 54 years of experience and his family was there to celebrate and surprise him on his last day.

“It’s been a great, great, great career. I have been so blessed to have outstanding partners, a wonderful family and just people in my life that have just been amazing and go good to me for so many years,” he says.

From all of us here at WNDU, congratulations on your retirement Dr. Horvath.

