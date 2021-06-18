Buchanan falls to University Liggett in the state semifinals 2-0

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Buchanan Bucks, the No. 1 team in Division 3 in Michigan, could not keep their 20-win streak alive in the state semifinals, falling to No. 2 University Liggett 2-0.

The Knights scored both runs in the first inning. Buchanan recorded two hits in the ball game.

The Bucks quest for the state championship falls two games short.

“Proud of the way the boys competed,” Buchanan head coach Jim Brawley said. “They competed the whole time. This is a working group. I love a working group. These kids come to work every day and I’m proud of them for that.”

The last time Buchanan played in the state championship was in 2015.

