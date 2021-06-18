Advertisement

Buchanan falls to University Liggett in the state semifinals 2-0

The Knights scored both runs in the first inning. Buchanan recorded two hits in the ball game.
By Megan Smedley
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Buchanan Bucks, the No. 1 team in Division 3 in Michigan, could not keep their 20-win streak alive in the state semifinals, falling to No. 2 University Liggett 2-0.

The Knights scored both runs in the first inning. Buchanan recorded two hits in the ball game.

The Bucks quest for the state championship falls two games short.

“Proud of the way the boys competed,” Buchanan head coach Jim Brawley said. “They competed the whole time. This is a working group. I love a working group. These kids come to work every day and I’m proud of them for that.”

The last time Buchanan played in the state championship was in 2015.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-and-a-half-minute video captures the type of lawlessness South Bend police have been up...
Lawless Lincolnway
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake in west-central Indiana was felt throughout Michiana.
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake felt in Michiana
Property Managers unreachable by phone or in-person.
Kamm’s Island Apartments still in the dark and no property managers to be found
Michigan lifts indoor capacity limits, mask requirements
Body found inside Walmart bathroom

Latest News

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Chicago White...
Altuve homers again, Astros beat White Sox 10-2
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks winds up during the fifth inning of the team's...
Hendricks wins 7th straight start, Cubs beat Mets 2-0
Bethany Galat competes in a women's 100-meter breaststroke semifinal during wave 2 of the U.S....
Penn graduate Bethany Galat advances to finals in 200M breaststroke at Olympic Trials
Niko Kavadas gets ready to step in the batter's box against Central Michigan on June 6, 2021...
Irish first baseman Niko Kavadas named first team All-American