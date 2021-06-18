Advertisement

Bronze George Floyd statue unveiled in New Jersey

By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey) - A New Jersey city has a new sculpture of George Floyd outside city hall.

The 700-pound statue was unveiled in Newark on Wednesday, and it will remain there for at least a year.

Floyd was killed last year when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his neck to the ground for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd was unarmed.

Chauvin was found guilty of murder earlier this year.

The statue unveiling also coincides with the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates when the last slaves were liberated in the U.S. on June 19, 1865.

Copyright 2021 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake in west-central Indiana was felt throughout Michiana.
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake felt in Michiana
A three-and-a-half-minute video captures the type of lawlessness South Bend police have been up...
Lawless Lincolnway
Property Managers unreachable by phone or in-person.
Kamm’s Island Apartments still in the dark and no property managers to be found
A South Bend toddler, Emmett, is recovering from emergency surgery after swallowing 19 magnetic...
South Bend toddler recovering after swallowing 19 magnets
Michigan lifts indoor capacity limits, mask requirements

Latest News

Authorities are on the scene after three tubers died and two remain missing in northern North...
Search resumes after 3 tubers died, 2 disappeared on N.C. river
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast
Doug Logan is the CEO of Cyber Ninjas.
Little is known about Cyber Ninjas company running Arizona audit
A 2-year-old is dead as a 9-year-old fights for their life following two separate freeway...
Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.