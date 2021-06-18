Advertisement

Barnes and Thornburg hosts official ribbon cutting

By 16 News Now
Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Barnes and Thornburg finally hosted a ribbon cutting at their new building this morning.

This, after last year’s ceremony was canceled amid the pandemic.

As things start to open back up, the company decided to host a ribbon cutting with a special twist—hosting a food drive to benefit the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

Visitors were asked to drop off canned goods and pick up coffee from Java Cafe and donuts from Jack’s Donuts.

“We are just feeling a lot of energy a ton of energy after the Covid-19 pandemic it is just so exciting for us to be together again in person. Be able to welcome friends and clients in person and actually have this grand opening that we wanted to have 8 or 9 months ago so there is just so much energy it’s fantastic for us,” says Philip Faccenda, office manager.

This is the first new building in downtown South Bend in 20 years.

