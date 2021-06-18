Advertisement

Altuve homers again, Astros beat White Sox 10-2

Toro hit a two-run shot that pushed the lead to 10-2 in the seventh.
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Chicago White...
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Jose Altuve homered for the fourth time in three games, Michael Brantley and Abraham Toro also connected, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 10-2. Jose Urquidy pitched seven strong innings to stifle Chicago’s powerful lineup, backing a three-run shot by Brantley and a career-best four RBIs by Toro. Houston won its fourth straight. There were two on in the first when Brantley knocked his homer off Dylan Cease into the seats in right field. Toro hit a two-run shot that pushed the lead to 10-2 in the seventh.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A three-and-a-half-minute video captures the type of lawlessness South Bend police have been up...
Lawless Lincolnway
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake in west-central Indiana was felt throughout Michiana.
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake felt in Michiana
Property Managers unreachable by phone or in-person.
Kamm’s Island Apartments still in the dark and no property managers to be found
Michigan lifts indoor capacity limits, mask requirements
Body found inside Walmart bathroom

Latest News

The Buchanan baseball team lines up for introductions prior to their match up with University...
Buchanan falls to University Liggett in the state semifinals 2-0
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks winds up during the fifth inning of the team's...
Hendricks wins 7th straight start, Cubs beat Mets 2-0
Bethany Galat competes in a women's 100-meter breaststroke semifinal during wave 2 of the U.S....
Penn graduate Bethany Galat advances to finals in 200M breaststroke at Olympic Trials
Niko Kavadas gets ready to step in the batter's box against Central Michigan on June 6, 2021...
Irish first baseman Niko Kavadas named first team All-American