Way Interglobal breaks ground in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Way Interglobal is breaking ground on its new headquarters in Elkhart County.

Thursday’s ceremony happened in the morning on Innovation Drive in Elkhart.

It will be the county’s largest building when it’s done, stretching over 816,000 square feet.

The new building will also create dozens of new jobs in the community and allow Way to move their appliance-RV friendly filled inventory faster than ever before.

“This growth not only benefits way but our county by adding more opportunities for the fine people of Elkhart and the surrounding communities,” says CEO Wayne Keller.

Construction has already begun and is expected to be completed by October of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.