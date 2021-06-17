Third Thursdays uplifting businesses in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Fun, food and family, you can find it all during Third Thursdays in Niles.

This week’s events will feature all sorts of attractions, live music, and specials at some of your favorite local restaurants like Gabrizio’s Italian Cafe and Bakery.

The goal, according to Niles Main Street Vice president Justin Flagel, to help businesses bounce back after what has been a challenging year.

“It’s any reason to get out there and support your local businesses and just showing them the love and you got to do that with your pocket book too.”

To learn more about Third Thursdays, you can head to eatdrinkniles.com

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.