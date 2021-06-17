Advertisement

Third Thursdays uplifting businesses in Niles

Gabrizo's Italian Cafe and Bakery
Gabrizo's Italian Cafe and Bakery(WNDU)
By Ibrahim Samra
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Fun, food and family, you can find it all during Third Thursdays in Niles.

This week’s events will feature all sorts of attractions, live music, and specials at some of your favorite local restaurants like Gabrizio’s Italian Cafe and Bakery.

The goal, according to Niles Main Street Vice president Justin Flagel, to help businesses bounce back after what has been a challenging year.

“It’s any reason to get out there and support your local businesses and just showing them the love and you got to do that with your pocket book too.”

To learn more about Third Thursdays, you can head to eatdrinkniles.com

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-and-a-half-minute video captures the type of lawlessness South Bend police have been up...
Lawless Lincolnway
Seven separate diners reported getting sick after eating at Fiesta Cancun restaurant in South...
Fiesta Cancun receives punishment for health code
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery
Police are seeing an increase in vandalism in Mishawaka this year.
Mishawaka Police to hold vandals, families accountable
Property Managers unreachable by phone or in-person.
Kamm’s Island Apartments still in the dark and no property managers to be found

Latest News

One person has been hospitalized after a rollover crash in Cass County.
One injured in crash in Cass County
Elkhart leaders host event to bring community together
Elkhart leaders host event to bring community together
Property Managers unreachable by phone or in-person.
Kamm’s Island Apartments still in the dark and no property managers to be found
A three-and-a-half-minute video captures the type of lawlessness South Bend police have been up...
Lawless Lincolnway