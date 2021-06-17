South Bend restaurant helps competition cook food

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may seem restaurants are constantly in competition with each other, and while this is the case, in Downtown South Bend, it’s a much more friendly competition.

Café Navarre was full of customers, just like most Tuesday nights, when suddenly… all of their cooking appliances stopped working.

“If you’re a professional hospitality person,” Cafe Navarre owner Kurt Janowsky said. “You’re used to these kinds of things. Curveballs come all the time. This was an exceptional one. Normally, it’s the electricity that goes out, the gas never goes out.”

Café Navarre’s staff resorted to using small butane burners, but when a party of 32 ordered 27 steaks, the demand became overwhelming.

So, Janowsky reached out to Eammon McParland, a fellow Downtown South Bend restauranteur, who’s gas was still on, and asked to use his grill.

“I thought of him because he’s close,” Janowsky said. “But you know, I could’ve gone to LaSalle Grill, I’m sure they would’ve done the same thing. Casey and Laurel would’ve helped me out if I’d asked. I could’ve gone to Render and Hillary would’ve helped me out. I think I could’ve gone anywhere, that’s just the way it is in our business. I think anyone would have helped. I just thought of him first.”

Janowsky drove the steaks to Roselily, used the grill and was able to accommodate the large dining party. McParland says he didn’t even think twice about helping Janowsky.

“It’s just a no-brainer,” McParland said. “I mean, we want as many people to come Downtown. We don’t really need this competition thing. The more successful restaurants that are Downtown, the more that people are coming Downtown.”

McParland says helping each other out is actually pretty normal.

“I’ve borrowed food from other restaurants,” he said. “They’ve borrowed food from me. It’s like whatever, you know? It’s not really a big deal, but I guess people on the outside don’t really know that.”

Many of the restaurants Downtown have come together to form the Downtown Dining Alliance. Their goal is to work together to make Downtown South Bend a premier dining destination.

