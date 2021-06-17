South Bend Lions end home stand with 0-0 draw against Kings Hammer FC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Lions ended its home stand with 0-0 draw against Kings Hammer FC.

In the 89th minute, Ben Hegge found the back of the net off a Nick Luciani deflected save. However, the refs called off the goal after Kings Hammer FC was called offsides.

“The refs didn’t add any additional time in the first so I think the ball stayed in play most of the time,” head coach Thiago Pinto said. “I think we grew into the game into the match. Strong response from our last game. We think we were the better team in terms of chances we created. Just gotta put that one away.”

The South Bend Lions end the three-game homestand without a win.

Next up for the Lions is a road game at Toledo Villa FC on Saturday at 7 PM.

South Bend will be back at home on Tuesday against Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.