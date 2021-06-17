South Bend Community Schools’ Summer Learning is “Lit”...as in Lit Camp.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -We’re continuing to look at how Michiana schools are getting students ready for the fall after a difficult school year during the pandemic.

At Marshall Intermediate Center, students are getting the chance to camp-out at school but not staying overnight, that’s part of the summer learning theme. Also, getting students back to connecting with peers and staff, and moving forward after a difficult year.

“What’s your favorite thing to draw?” 16 News Now reporter Zach Horner asks.

“Unicorns, like human unicorns,” Kerris Cornell says, she is a 2nd grader in summer learning at Marshall Intermediate School. She is describing her favorite thing to draw.

Like a unicorn, you could say this summer learning is magical at Camp Marshall, as students and staff are together once again, getting caught up before next school year.

“Summer of success is a way for us to reconnect with our students around literacy, around math, science, technology, to make sure they are continuing to learn after the pandemic,” Brandon White says. He is Chief Academic Officer with South Bend Community School Corporation.

This summer learning has a camping theme, and as the kids say this summer is “Lit”.

“The theme comes actually from the scholastic program Lit Camp and it is very involved. It has literacy activities, then they go into a math program and then they go into camp invention which is a STEM related activity,” Chiquita Adams says. She is Summer Site Coordinator with SBCSC

Fighting learning loss, and more.

“More important than learning loss is us reconnecting with our students. We’ve had almost over a year I would say where we have lost that face to face connection,” White says.

That personal connection is important for keeping students on track.

“When we start back in school in August they know that we’re still here for them and we still have those strong relationships that are crucial to our students learning,” White says.

This summer learning program has 14 classrooms in use, 28 staff members and around 160 students. Getting students the education they need...working to get back to a post pandemic normal, with a fighting spirit.

“Never give up, keep trying,” Cornell says.

They’ll continue to work throughout the summer keeping students on track, and getting ready for school to start on August 16th.

