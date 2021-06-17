Advertisement

Red Table concert series returns

By 16 News Now
Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can listen to some live music at lunchtime at the Studebaker Plaza.

Today there was a performance by Slow Orbit as part of downtown South Bend’s Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series.

You can catch the music Monday through Thursday from 11:45 in the morning until 1:15 at the Studebaker Plaza.

And on Friday, you can tune in at the Jon Hunt Plaza.

Performances will continue until August 31.

