Red Table concert series returns

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can listen to some live music at lunchtime at the Studebaker Plaza.

Today there was a performance by Slow Orbit as part of downtown South Bend’s Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series.

You can catch the music Monday through Thursday from 11:45 in the morning until 1:15 at the Studebaker Plaza.

And on Friday, you can tune in at the Jon Hunt Plaza.

Performances will continue until August 31.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.