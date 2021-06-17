Advertisement

Rain Heading this Way...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WET WEATHER AT TIMES... Well, rain is what we need to keep things green across Michiana, and it looks like we’ll probably get a decent amount late tonight and early Friday. It’s possible that we all get a soaking rain, but there is still a slight chance that some of us get missed by a lot of it. We have another chance for scattered storms late Friday, Friday night, and maybe even early Saturday. And we have yet another good chance from late Sunday through Monday. It will be warmer through Monday, but then much cooler for the middle of next week...

Tonight: Clear and warm early...showers and t’storms likely late. Low: 68, Wind: S 7-14

Friday: Lingering storm possible early, then partly sunny, hot and rather humid. High: 88, Wind: Becoming W 9-18

Friday night: Mild with a chance for a t’storm. Low: 68

Saturday: Maybe a lingering t’storm early, otherwise partly sunny and warm. High: 84

