One injured in crash in Cass County

One person has been hospitalized after a rollover crash in Cass County.
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person has been hospitalized after a rollover crash in Cass County.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Wednesday at 11:47 p.m.

Police were called to investigate a personal injury crash near the intersection of M-60 and Yankee St, in Howard Township in Cass County.

Investigation shows that 43-year-old Dowagiac resident Michael Maleski was driving in the southbound lane heading north on M-60 when his car drove off the roadway and started rolling. His vehicle came to a rest on its side south of Yankee St. 

Howard Township Fire had to extricate Maleski from the vehicle and was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

Alcohol and drugs appear to be a factor in this crash. The case remains under investigation.

