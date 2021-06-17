Medical Moment: Early detection for lymphedema

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One in five breast cancer patients develops lymphedema, a buildup of fluid in the arms after doctors remove lymph nodes during surgery.

If not detected and treated early, it could become a life-long struggle.

As Martie Salt reports, there’s a new device that can give women and doctors an early warning.

If you would like more information, check out medical breakthroughs on the web at ivanhoe.com.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.