Advertisement

Massive 1,098-carat diamond unearthed in Africa

The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.
The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This gem would literally weigh you down.

A recently discovered diamond in Botswana is believed to be the third-largest in the world.

The stone weighs in at 1,098 carats.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently got a look at the beautiful stone and praised Debswana Diamond Company, the mining company that unearthed it on June 1.

It is the largest diamond found in the company’s history.

Proceeds from the gemstone will be used to advance national development in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-and-a-half-minute video captures the type of lawlessness South Bend police have been up...
Lawless Lincolnway
Property Managers unreachable by phone or in-person.
Kamm’s Island Apartments still in the dark and no property managers to be found
Seven separate diners reported getting sick after eating at Fiesta Cancun restaurant in South...
Fiesta Cancun receives punishment for health code
Police are seeing an increase in vandalism in Mishawaka this year.
Mishawaka Police to hold vandals, families accountable
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery

Latest News

One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Juneteenth becomes nation's 12th federal holiday
Juneteenth becomes nation's 12th federal holiday
The New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm leaves the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco on June 3,...
Janet Malcolm, provocative author-journalist, dies at 86
South Bend Community Schools’ Summer Learning is “Lit”...as in Lit Camp.