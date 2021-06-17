Advertisement

Man charged with beating dog with hammer in court

By 16 News Now
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man charged with beating a dog with a hammer also appeared in court.

It happened back in February.

Police say John Hill hit his dog in the face with a hammer, then buried the dog in the snow.

Police tried to rescue the dog when they arrived, but it had to be put down.

This morning, animal rights advocates protested outside the courthouse saying there should be harsher penalties for people who abuse animals.

“They are just helpless, innocent animals and maybe that is just how the judge or people see it. oh it’s just an animal it’s not just an animal they are domestic animals that we are responsible for and we feel like this should be dealt with more seriously with more severe penalty,” says Mary Aragon.

Hill is charged with torturing an animal.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-and-a-half-minute video captures the type of lawlessness South Bend police have been up...
Lawless Lincolnway
Property Managers unreachable by phone or in-person.
Kamm’s Island Apartments still in the dark and no property managers to be found
Seven separate diners reported getting sick after eating at Fiesta Cancun restaurant in South...
Fiesta Cancun receives punishment for health code
Police are seeing an increase in vandalism in Mishawaka this year.
Mishawaka Police to hold vandals, families accountable
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
South Bend Community Schools’ Summer Learning is “Lit”...as in Lit Camp.
You can catch the music Monday through Thursday from 11:45 in the morning until 1:15 at the...
Red Table concert series returns
The READI program (Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative) promises to send...
Indiana sending $50 million to north central region
We are a part of a coalition of broadcasters working on the release of videos from the January...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released from Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection