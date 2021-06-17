Man charged with beating dog with hammer in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man charged with beating a dog with a hammer also appeared in court.

It happened back in February.

Police say John Hill hit his dog in the face with a hammer, then buried the dog in the snow.

Police tried to rescue the dog when they arrived, but it had to be put down.

This morning, animal rights advocates protested outside the courthouse saying there should be harsher penalties for people who abuse animals.

“They are just helpless, innocent animals and maybe that is just how the judge or people see it. oh it’s just an animal it’s not just an animal they are domestic animals that we are responsible for and we feel like this should be dealt with more seriously with more severe penalty,” says Mary Aragon.

Hill is charged with torturing an animal.

