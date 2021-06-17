Man accused of beating Elkhart boy appears in court

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man accused of beating a four-year-old boy in Elkhart is in court.

19-year-old Christian Maradiaga, who prosecutors say is responsible, now faces murder charges after the boy recently died from his injuries.

Police say the boy’s mother found him unresponsive with severe injuries after being with the teen for less than 10 minutes.

The teen is also charged with neglect of a dependent.

