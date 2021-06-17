Lakeshore Lancers Baseball ready to head back to the state semifinals

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - The Lakeshore Lancers will be competing in the state semifinals this weekend.

Head Coach Mark Nate has built the Lancers program into a dominant program, winning back to back state titles in 2017 and 2018.

“We bought into the kids and they bought into us and good things happen,” Nate said. “We went through some adversity early. Then we happened to get on a run and we find ourselves going to East Lansing.”

This will be the Lancers first trip back to East Lansing since their state title runs and this new Lancer squad says they are focused on working as a team.

“I think the thing that’s really special about us is that we all play as one,” third baseman Grant Ruddell said. “We don’t play for individuals. We go and do our job on the field, all nine of us. So it kind of clicks for all of us.”

“We’re playing the best teams in our conference,” left fielder Riley Adams said. “So we just play good teams throughout the season so we’ll be prepared to play the best when we get to it.”

Lakeshore will play Gladwin in the Division 2 state semis this Friday at 11:30 am at Michigan State.

