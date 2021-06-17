Irish first baseman Niko Kavadas named first team All-American

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After one of the best offensive seasons in Notre Dame baseball history, Irish first baseman and Penn High School graduate Niko Kavadas has been named a first team All-American by Baseball America.

Kavadas had a tremendous season at the plate in 2021

He hit 22 home runs to break the Notre Dame single season record set back by Frank Jacobs in 1991.

The 22 home runs ranks third in the country. Kavadas also recorded a .767 slugging percentage, which is the second best single season mark in school history.

The accolades are nice, but the local kid wants his Notre Dame career to be looked at not for the awards. He just wants to inspire the local up-and-coming baseball players in Michiana.

“Being a captain of a team that has had this type of success following the three years that we’ve had is really cool,” Kavadas said. “I think that’s exactly it. Being a local kid who came to Notre Dame and made an impact. In the past, there haven’t been a whole bunch of local kids that have come to Notre Dame. I think it’s really cool that I can kinda be that figure for kids in the community to be like, I want to go to Notre Dame. I want to pursue a high level education and I want to play baseball in one of the best conferences in the country.”

Kavadas is the first Irish player who was not a freshman to be named a first team All-American since Steve Stanley back in 2002.

