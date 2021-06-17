GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released from Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

(WNDU) - Bodycam footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has been released as a result of a recent ruling in a court case.

Gray Media has secured the following video. Below is the full statement:

“We are a part of a coalition of broadcasters working on the release of videos from the January 6th riots in several pending cases. One of the matters had a ruling today requiring release of body camera footage. The video clip was released by the US Attorney’s Office today in response to the court ordering release. There is profanity in the video.

“Brief case background: U.S. v. Webster, Defendant is Thomas Webster, a United States Marine Corps veteran and retired New York City Police Department Officer, accused of assaulting an MPD officer with a flagpole.

“The court ruling today only related to release of the video, not merits of the charges.”

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW IS GRPAHIC, CONTAINS FOUL LANGUAGE, AND MAY BE DISTURBING AND/OR DIFFICULT TO WATCH. VIEWER DISCRETION IS HIGHLY ADVISED.

