Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released from Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

We are a part of a coalition of broadcasters working on the release of videos from the January...
We are a part of a coalition of broadcasters working on the release of videos from the January 6th riots in several pending cases. One of the matters had a ruling today requiring release of body camera footage. The video clip was released by the US Attorney’s Office today in response to the court ordering release. There is profanity in the video. Brief case background: U.S. v. Webster, Defendant is Thomas Webster, a United States Marine Corps veteran and retired New York City Police Department Officer, accused of assaulting an MPD officer with a flagpole. The court ruling today only related to release of the video, not merits of the charges.(MPD)
By 16 News Now
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Bodycam footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has been released as a result of a recent ruling in a court case.

Gray Media has secured the following video. Below is the full statement:

“We are a part of a coalition of broadcasters working on the release of videos from the January 6th riots in several pending cases. One of the matters had a ruling today requiring release of body camera footage. The video clip was released by the US Attorney’s Office today in response to the court ordering release. There is profanity in the video.

“Brief case background: U.S. v. Webster, Defendant is Thomas Webster, a United States Marine Corps veteran and retired New York City Police Department Officer, accused of assaulting an MPD officer with a flagpole.

“The court ruling today only related to release of the video, not merits of the charges.”

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW IS GRPAHIC, CONTAINS FOUL LANGUAGE, AND MAY BE DISTURBING AND/OR DIFFICULT TO WATCH. VIEWER DISCRETION IS HIGHLY ADVISED.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-and-a-half-minute video captures the type of lawlessness South Bend police have been up...
Lawless Lincolnway
Property Managers unreachable by phone or in-person.
Kamm’s Island Apartments still in the dark and no property managers to be found
Seven separate diners reported getting sick after eating at Fiesta Cancun restaurant in South...
Fiesta Cancun receives punishment for health code
Police are seeing an increase in vandalism in Mishawaka this year.
Mishawaka Police to hold vandals, families accountable
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
South Bend Community Schools’ Summer Learning is “Lit”...as in Lit Camp.
You can catch the music Monday through Thursday from 11:45 in the morning until 1:15 at the...
Red Table concert series returns
The READI program (Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative) promises to send...
Indiana sending $50 million to north central region