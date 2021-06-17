Gov. Whitmer supports ‘hero pay’ for essential workers

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is supporting “hero pay” for frontline workers.

The “hero pay” proposal would provide one-time payments to essential employees for working during the pandemic.

The resolutions put forward by the house and senate Democrats builds on previous actions Michigan took in using federal dollars to disburse pay to a group of frontline essential workers.

This includes a one-time payment of $1,000 for first responders and a $2-per-hour raise for workers who provided Medicaid-funded care.

“This work is so critical and it is special people that go in to take care of other and when you work that hard and do these tough, important jobs you should get paid a salary that you can live on, that you can take care of your family on,” Whitmer says.

The governor also issued a proclamation marking June 17 as Essential Worker Appreciation Day.

