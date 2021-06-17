First Alert Forecast: Getting Warmer, Tracking Storm Chances for Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine with a few high clouds throughout the day. We have low humidity again. Also, a low swimming risk along Michiana beaches. A great day to get out and enjoy some warmth as temperatures rise back into the upper 80s. Clouds increase late in the evening. High of 86.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight, and thunderstorms will become possible in the early morning hours. A few of these storms have the potential to produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Low of 65.

FRIDAY: Thunderstorms likely during the morning with a break in the clouds by the middle of the day. The chance for scattered thunderstorms comes back in the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be on the stronger side, producing heavy rain and gusty winds. It will be hot and humid. High of 90.

SATURDAY: There is a slight chance of a few isolated thunderstorms during the early morning hours before things begin to clear out and get brighter in the afternoon. Humidity will be lower and the sun returns. High of 82.

LONG RANGE: Heading into Father’s Day and the first day of summer we see the chance for more afternoon thunderstorms with that chance carrying over into Monday. Next week looks cooler with more chances of rain. Keep an eye on the forecast if you plan to take dad out this weekend, we will keep you updated on the latest right here!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, June 16th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 81

Wednesday’s Low: 52

Precipitation: 0.00″

